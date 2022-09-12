Sukha Kahlon murder case: 7 gangsters hired to eliminate key witness land in police net
Seven gangsters, who had allegedly been hired by a US-based NRI to eliminate a key witness in the Sukhbir Singh Kahlwan (alias Sukha Kahlon) murder case, were arrested in SBS Nagar on Sunday.
The arrested accused are Rohit Kumar and Om Bahadur of SBS Nagar, Ranjodh Singh, Rajinder Singh, Gurpreet Singh and Sashi Kumar of Ferozepur district and Rupesh Kumar of Fazilka district.
SBS Nagar senior superintendent of police Bhagirath Singh Meena said, “They were allegedly hired by a US-based conspirator Amritpal Singh to murder one Gopi Nijjar, who is a key witness in the killing of gangster Sukha Kahlon,”
“Acting on a tip off, the CIA (Crime Investigation Agency) wing of the district police set up a special check post and arrested the seven accused who were riding two motorcycles,” Meena said. Two country-made weapons and ammunition were seized from the accused and their bikes were impounded.
The accused have been charged with abetment of offence and criminal conspiracy under sections of the Indian Penal Code. Apart from Om Bahadur and Rohit Kumar, all other accused have a criminal record.
Sukha Kahlon was gunned down by at least 14 assailants, who even filmed the act and danced around the body in front of the policemen at Phagwara on January 22, 2015, when a team of six cops were taking him back to the Nabha jail, in a jeep after hearing in Jalandhar.
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann approves draft industrial policy
For sustainable industrial and business ecosystem in the state, Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann approved the draft industrial and business development policy on Saturday. CII Punjab gives thumbs to policy, suggests changes The Confederation of Indian Industry, Punjab, chairman Amit Thapar on Sunday gave thumbs up to the draft 'Punjab Industrial and Business Development Policy-2022' and said it is much better than the present policy.
Chandigarh MC councillors visit waste plants in Ujjain
Out on a tour of Indore and Nagpur to study their advancements in solid waste management, the group of 21 Chandigarh councillors made a stop in Ujjain on Sunday. Led by mayor Sarbjit Kaur Dhillon, the councillors, including nine each from AAP and BJP, two from Congress and one from SAD, visited Pushpkunj Floral Waste Plant and Bio-methanation Plant. Ujjain mayor Mukesh Tatwal briefed the councillors about the best waste management practices at Ujjain.
Lift ban on export of broken rice: Sukhbir Badal to Centre
Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Sunday asked the Union government to review the ban on export of broken rice and remove 20% export duty on non-basmati rice. Badal said farmers had earlier been denied benefits of the global increase in wheat prices, due to the Centre ban on wheat exports in May.
Spice of life | When an ingenious herder saved the day
Every summer, my wife and I drive up to tourists' paradise Kasauli – where my wife has inherited a two-room tenement – to escape the oppressive heat. One sultry Sunday evening, we set out for Chandigarh to collect my monthly pension, and attend to sundry household chores that had lined up. We left for Chandigarh around 5pm in our Maruti 800. We started early so that we could reach Chandigarh before sunset.
Missing food department documents: Chandigarh police register case
After it was reported that some person had stolen official documents from the food civil supply and consumer affairs department, the Chandigarh police registered a case under Section 380 (theft) of the Indian Penal Code at the Sector 3 police station. As per police, the complaint was submitted by superintendent Ramjit Kaur on August 29. The documents are related to the Punjab foodgrain transportation scam.
