Sukhbir among SAD leaders detained during protest against new BSF role

Sukhbir said the manner in which chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi has colluded with the Centre to surrender half of the state to BSF is condemnable
Sukhbir Badal and other SAD leaders were taken into preventive custody on way to the Raj Bhawan in Chandigarh on Thursday while they were protesting against the Centre’s decision to extend BSF’s jurisdiction. (HT Photo)
Published on Oct 15, 2021 02:01 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal, along with party leaders and workers were taken into preventive custody on way to the Raj Bhawan here on Thursday while they were protesting against the Centre’s decision to extend BSF’s jurisdiction. They were taken to a police station and later released.

“The manner in which chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi has colluded with the Centre to surrender half of the state is condemnable,” Sukhbir said while addressing the party cadres outside the governor house.

Former ministers Bikram Singh Majithia, Daljit Singh Cheema and Surjit Singh Rakhra, MLA NK Sharma and youth Akali Dal president Parambans Singh Romana also courted arrest. Akali workers raised slogans against the Congress party and the BJP for hatching “anti-Punjab” conspiracy.

Earlier, addressing a gathering when stopped from proceeding towards the Raj Bhawan, Sukhbir said this was the second time that the Centre impinged on the rights of Punjab after three farm laws enacted last year. Now, it is taking control of the law and order in half the state,” he added.

Terming the move as an attack on the federal structure of the country, he said now the Darbar Sahab, Durgiana Mandir and Ram Tirath temple will come under control of central forces.

He said chief minister Channi in a meeting with the Union home minister Amit Shah on October 5 had allegedly agreed to the move of enhancing BSF jurisdiction. Majithia said the move reminded of the militancy days when central forces controlled the state.

Friday, October 15, 2021
