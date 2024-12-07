‘Sukhbir attacker Chaura gem of the community’, Bittu takes dig at SAD

Union minister Ravneet Singh Bittu on Saturday suggested that the man who made a life attempt on Sukhbir Singh Badal should be honoured with the title of “Qaum Da Heera” (gem of the community). Union minister Ravneet Singh Bittu on Saturday suggested that the man who made a life attempt on Sukhbir Singh Badal should be honoured with the title of “Qaum Da Heera” (gem of the community). (HT File)

Addressing mediapersons in New Delhi, Bittu said the attacker, Narain Singh Chaura, was motivated by religious emotion rather than personal vendetta with Sukhbir, who had himself admitted to mishandling of the Bargari sacrilege incident, forgiving Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim and misuse of Golden Temple funds, when the Akali Dal was in power in the state.

Drawing parallels with his grandfather and former Punjab chief minister Beant Singh’s assassination, Bittu said, “When Beant Singh ji was assassinated, 17 others lost their lives, leaving families orphaned. The SAD honoured the individuals in such cases at the Golden Temple. Now it is their turn to reciprocate by supporting Chaura with the same magnanimity.”

“If my grandfather’s killer, Balwant Singh Rajoana, is being termed Quam Da Heera, Chaura should be given the same treatment by Akali Dal and SGPC,” said Bittu, asking them to install Chaura’s portrait in the Golden Temple museum and extend legal support to him.

“Despite being children at the time of my grandfather’s assassination, we supported their demand for Rajoana’s release. Now, the Akali Dal should display the same understanding towards Chaura, given his age. The SAD should provide him with legal assistance, proper diet, and clothing, ensuring his contributions are remembered by the Sikh community,” he said.

Meanwhile, SAD spokesperson Arshdeep Singh Kaler said Bittu’s statement favouring Chaura is enough to understand that the assassination bid on Sukhbir was part of a “deep state” conspiracy. “The deep state wants to finish all the moderate Akali leaders who are vocal for the communal harmony and unity of Punjabis,” said Kaler.