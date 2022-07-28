Sukhbir Badal asked to revamp SAD’s public profile as poll review committee files report
The Shiromani Akali Dal on Wednesday authorised party president Sukhbir Singh Badal to take steps for course correction and implementation of the recommendations of the report on the party’s debacle in the February 10 assembly elections.
The report was submitted by the Jhunda Committee, which was set up to review causes of the party’s drubbing in the polls. The party won only three seats, sliding from its tally of 15 in 2017.
The decision for course correction was approved by the core committee, party’s top decision-making body, which was led by the party president, who earlier had authorised the review committee to bring all facts in the report.
Party’s secretary general Balwinder Singh Bhunder said that the review committee report highlights the strengths, weaknesses, achievements and the shortcomings of the party in the past as well as the challenges and opportunities before it in the days to come.
Bhundar said that party’s leadership has authorised president Sukhbir Badal to take steps he deems necessary for streamlining the functioning and refurbishing the public profile of the party, including holding consultations with a cross-section of Sikh intellectuals, religious and political ideologues, teachers, students, farmers, traders, employees, social activists as well as eminent Punjabis from all sections of society, including the NRIs.
“Now, he (Sukhbir) will take inputs from various units of the party including the working committee, district and circle heads, SGPC members and party cadre at the grassroots,” Bhundar said.
The review committee held at least two dozen meetings during the past two months, seeking feedback and demand arose for change in leadership at the top level.
Meanwhile, the SAD rejected the MSP committee set up by the Union government without taking the key stake holders, farmers and representatives from Punjab on the board.
The core committee also condemned the comments made by Sangrur MP Simranjit Singh Mann on freedom fighter Bhagat Singh as “insane”.
Earlier, the core committee also demanded immediate girdwari and compensation to the farmers for damage to crops because of rains.
The party also demanded an independent probe into the spurious seeds that led to losses to sunflower growers in Rajpura and Moong growers in Muktsar.
Haryana DSP killing: 2 more accused nabbed
The police have arrested two more accused in connection with the killing of a Haryana DSP, even as the mining department issued show cause notices to 12 stone crusher operators for alleged irregularities, officials said on Wednesday. DSP Surender Singh, who was probing illegal mining had gone to Pachgaon near Tauru to conduct raids against illegal mining in the Aravalli hills. The Haryana's Nuh district police also nabbed two more accused in connection with the DSP's killing.
Woman journalist ‘molested’ by 2 station masters in Haryana; FIR registered
A woman journalist from Delhi was allegedly molested and threatened by two station masters at Rewari railway station in Haryana, police said on Wednesday. The woman, in her complaint, said she was waiting for the arrival of a train in the waiting room at the station Monday evening. She then went to the station master's office to ask for the key. Bhupendra Singh,, GRP Police Station Rewari said the matter is being investigated.
Two days after siblings found dead in Karnal canal, man held for murder
Two days after the bodies of two minor sisters were fished out of the Western Yamuna Canal in Karnal, police arrested a man for murder. The girls, aged 15 and 12, had gone missing on July 24, and their family had alleged that they had been murdered. The accused, Bilal of Gangoh, was sent to two-day police remand. The accused had also called the victim on July 24, after which the two girls went missing.
Woman, 2 kids found dead in sewage line in Rohtak
The bodies of an unidentified woman, and two children were fished out from a sewage line in Rohtak on Wednesday. The bodies are awaiting identification at the mortuary at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences, a police spokesperson said. HTC Sirsa farmers agitate, demand compensation for 2020 crop loss Rohtak Demanding compensation for crop loss incurred in 2020, farmers staged a protest demonstration outside the agriculture deputy director's office in Sirsa on Wednesday.
Wife, 2 aides held for Panipat man’s murder
Five days after a man was found murdered in a Panipat village, The victim, Kuldeep, a resident of Ahar village's wife and the victim's wife Jyoti's aides were arrested on Wednesday. The accused are the victim's wife Jyoti, and her aides Sawan and Deepak. Crime Investigation Agency in-charge Virender Singh said Jyoti was having an affair with Sawan, and the victim after learning about the affair had been opposing them. “On July 22, Jyoti lodged a missing complaint to mislead the police,” Singh said.
