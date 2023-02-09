Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Sukhbir Badal misleading people on power supply issues, says AAP

The Aam Aadmi Party on Thursday hit back at Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal over his claims regarding power supply during the paddy season.

The AAP leaders accused Sukhbir of indulging in propaganda to create an atmosphere of fear among the people of Punjab. (HT file photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday hit back at Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal over his claims regarding power supply during the paddy season, accusing him of deliberately trying to mislead the people of Punjab with his bogus claims.

AAP’ state chief spokesperson Malvinder Singh Kang and spokesperson Neel Garg alleged that the previous SAD and Congress governments were responsible for the present fiscal mess in PSPCL. They said that the SAD chief’s statements on power supply and the financial condition of the Powercom reflected that he was baffled with good governance of the Mann government as all his lies got exposed before people.

They accused Sukhbir of indulging in cheap propaganda to create an atmosphere of fear among the people of Punjab. “The previous governments have left a liability of 9,020 crore on the electricity board. Will Sukhbir Badal dare to tell who is responsible for this?” the AAP leaders asked. Garg said the government’s liability towards the Electricity Board was 3,600 crore and all the dues of PSPCL would be cleared in the next three years.

