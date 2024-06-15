Sukhbir condemns power tariff hike, says it will drive industry out of Punjab

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Friday said the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government had played a cruel joke on Punjabis by hiking the power tariff for both domestic and industrial users after the conclusion of the parliamentary elections. Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Friday said the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government had played a cruel joke on Punjabis by hiking the power tariff for both domestic and industrial users after the conclusion of the parliamentary elections (HT File)

He demanded that the hike be withdrawn immediate effect.

In a statement issued here, the SAD president said, “It is shocking that a party which consistently claimed it would lower power tariffs for both domestic and industrial consumers has penalised Punjabis for reposing faith in it and increased tariffs for both the consumer sections.”

Sukhbir said the power hike of 15 paisa for industrial supply had come on the heels of the 30 paisa to 40 paisa per unit hike which was affected last year.

“This will make the industrial sector unviable in Punjab,” he said, adding, “This will result in more industries leaving the state.”

He added that Punjab is already struggling to attract new investment to the state, and the tariff hike would worsen the state’s economy.