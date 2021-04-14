IND USA
Sukhbir declares Jeet Sidhu as SAD candidate from Talwandi Sabo
SAD President Sukhbir Singh Badal and Bathinda MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal paying obeisance at Takht Damdama Sahib in Talwandi Sabo on Tuesday. (Sanjeev Kumar/HT)
SAD President Sukhbir Singh Badal and Bathinda MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal paying obeisance at Takht Damdama Sahib in Talwandi Sabo on Tuesday. (Sanjeev Kumar/HT)
chandigarh news

Sukhbir declares Jeet Sidhu as SAD candidate from Talwandi Sabo

In the 2017 polls, Sidhu faced an electoral debacle when he lost to AAP’s Baljnder Kaur, a novice candidate, and finished third
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON APR 14, 2021 01:17 AM IST

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Tuesday announced four-time MLA Jeet Mohinder Singh Sidhu as its candidate for the Talwandi Sabo assembly segment.

Party president Sukhbir Singh Badal, who was in Talwandi Sabo to pay obeisance on Baisakhi, told reporters that Sidhu will be fielded from his home turf. “Sidhu is a halqa in-charge and has been working closely with the grassroots party workers,” said Sukhbir.

In 2002, Sidhu won the Talwandi Sabo seat as an Independent by defeating Congress’ Harminder Singh Jassi while in 2007 and 2012, he won as a Congress candidate. Later, Sidhu shifted his political loyalty to the Akalis and again defeated Jassi with a record margin in 2014.

In the 2017 polls, Sidhu faced an electoral debacle when he lost to AAP’s Baljnder Kaur, a novice candidate, and finished third.

Speaking on the occasion, Sukhbir charged chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh with poor wheat procurement arrangements in the state. Sukhbir said Prime Minister Narendra Modi should listen to the voice of the masses and withdraw the three contentious farm laws.

