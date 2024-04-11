Sukhbir demands probe into Punjab liquor policy

Patiala : A day after the Delhi high court upheld the arrest of chief minister Arvind Kejriwal in the excise policy case, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Wednesday demanded a judicial probe into the Punjab liquor policy as well. A day after the Delhi high court upheld the arrest of chief minister Arvind Kejriwal in the excise policy case, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Wednesday demanded a judicial probe into the Punjab liquor policy as well.

He also pressed for an investigation into the misuse of state resources to fund the Aam Aadmi Party’s election campaign in various states.

With senior leader NK Sharma and Surjit Singh Rakhra, the SAD president — while touring Nabha and Patiala Rural constituencies as part of the party’s Punjab Bachao Yatra — said: “It is now clear that Arvind Kejriwal has resorted to the gross acts of corruption. The Delhi high court, while rejecting his plea challenging his arrest, has put it on record that material produced before the court suggested that Kejriwal had demanded kickbacks, and some of which were used to fund the campaign expenses for the 2022 Goa election.”

Sukhbir expressed his surprise at ‘why no action had been taken in the Punjab liquor policy, which was implemented in the same manner as they did in the Delhi scam.

“It seems chief minister Bhagwant Mann has prostrated himself before Delhi merely to save his chair,” Sukhbir said.