Sunday, Aug 11, 2024
Sukhbir flays CM over NHAI staff's safety

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Aug 11, 2024 05:06 AM IST

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Saturday accused chief minister Bhagwant Mann of “willfully” not acquiring land for the Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway besides “ignoring” the safety of National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) officers and staff.

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Saturday accused chief minister Bhagwant Mann of “willfully” not acquiring land for the Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway besides “ignoring” the safety of National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) officers and staff. Sukhbir alleged that problems in land acquisition occurred because the CM refused to meet agitating farmers demanding a fair price for their land besides inordinate delay in declaration of compensation and disbursement of awards to farmers.

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Saturday accused chief minister Bhagwant Mann of “willfully” not acquiring land for the Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway besides “ignoring” the safety of National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) officers and staff. (HT File)
Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Saturday accused chief minister Bhagwant Mann of “willfully” not acquiring land for the Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway besides “ignoring” the safety of National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) officers and staff. (HT File)

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Sukhbir flays CM over NHAI staff's safety
