Sukhbir shooter Chaura gets bail, to walk out of Ropar jail tomorrow

An Amritsar court on Tuesday granted bail to former militant Narain Singh Chaura, 68, for firing at Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader and former deputy chief minister Sukhbir Singh Badal at the entrance of the Golden Temple on December 4 last year. Chaura’s bail bond would be furnished on Wednesday after which he would be released. (HT File)

Chaura had opened fire at Sukhbir from close range when the SAD leader was undergoing tankhah (religious punishment) awarded by Akal Takht for the mistakes committed by his party and its government from 2007-17 but had missed the shot as he was overpowered by policemen in plainclothes and arrested.

Police registered an attempt to murder case against him.

Advocates Jaspal Singh Manjhpur, Jagdeep Singh Randhawa and Baljinder Singh Bajwa, who appeared in the court from the defence side, said while hearing Chaura’s bail plea, additional sessions judge Sumit Ghai agreed with their arguments and granted him bail. They said Chaura would be released from Ropar jail soon.

“We cited that our client has been in custody since December 4. The alleged victim was not injured in the incident and neither has he got his statement recorded. The state cited that the accused has a criminal past as he was booked in 28 cases. We countered the state’s version by presenting evidence of acquittal in all the cases,” Randhawa said.

Chaura’s bail bond would be furnished on Wednesday after which he would be released, he added.