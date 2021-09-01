Sukhbir’s mass contact programme will continue: SAD’s core committee

The Shiromani Akali Dal’s (SAD’s) core committee on Tuesday decided to continue with its 100-day mass contact programme in Punjab.

Led by party president Sukhbir Singh Badal, the constituency-wise campaign had started on August 18 with an eye on 2022 Punjab assembly polls.

Party’s top leaders discussed the issue after a section of farmers clashed with Akali workers during one such programme in Samrala on Monday, while there had been sporadic incidents of farmers opposing Sukhbir’s events.

The party also announced that there will be no change in the Wednesday’s event scheduled to be held at Sahnewal (close to Samrala) in Ludhiana.

“The SAD had voted against the three anti-farmer black laws, quit the Union cabinet and ended alliance with the BJP to register its protest,” said the core committee, urging the farm bodies to support the programmes announced by the party.

Party’s top leaders , meanwhile, appreciated the statements of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) against attempts to sabotage activities of ‘farmer-friendly’ political parties.

“Statement by Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) assumes significance as the SAD is the only party engaged in mass contact programme in the state,” said Sukhbir’s principal adviser Harcharan Singh Bains.

BKU Dakounda general secretary Jagmohan Singh said, “Farmers can seek answers from leaders of political parties, but clashes or any attempt to interfere in their matter must be avoided.”

Maluka stays away

SAD’s key leader from Malwa and a member of the core committee, Sikandar Singh Maluka, who is considered close to the Badals, stayed away from the Tuesday’s meeting.

He is seeking ticket from Rampura Phul segment for his son Gurpreet Singh and wanted to contest on Maur seat where the party intends to make Jagmeet Brar a candidate.

Maluka has expressed his resentment in public, but the party leadership maintained silence on the matter.

There was no discussion on the issue in Tuesday’s meeting as well.

Despite repeated attempts, comments of Maluka could not be elicited.