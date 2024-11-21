Sukhbir’s resignation: Bhundar, Dhami hold closed-door meet with jathedars

AMRITSAR :Two days after the working committee of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) decided to keep its decision on the resignation by president Sukhbir Singh Badal pending and SAD leaders offering to quit in his support, party’s working president Balwinder Singh Bhundar and Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president Harjinder Singh Dhami on Wednesday held a closed-door meeting with Akal Takht jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh in presence of Takht Damdama Sahib jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh. SAD working president Balwinder Singh Bhundar and Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee president Harjinder Singh Dhami on Wednesday held a closed-door meeting with Akal Takht jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh in presence of Takht Damdama Sahib jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh.

The outcome of the meeting that lasted for one-and-half hours was not immediately known, but people familiar with the matter said they discussed the ongoing existential crisis of the party.

Sukhbir, who was declared ‘tankhaiya’ (guilty of religious misconduct) for the mistakes committed by the party and its government from 2007 to 2017 on complaint of the rebel Akali leaders, tendered his resignation on Saturday, days after making fresh appeal to Akal Takht jathedar to pronounce ‘tankhah’ (punishment as per Sikh tenets) at the earliest.

After the meeting, Bhundar and Dhami said it was a courtesy meeting and Sukhbir’s issue was not discussed. Giani Harpreet Singh said such meetings on Panthic issues are often conducted.

People familiar with the development, however, said the issue of Sukhbir Singh Badal was discussed at the meeting. Bhundar and Dhami reportedly urged the jathedars to resolve the issue at the earliest, people privy to the matter said.