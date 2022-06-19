Sukhdev fashions 3BRD Air Force win at Chandigarh State Men’s Hockey Championship

Riding high on a hat-trick of goals from Sukhdev, 3BRD Air Force outclassed Chandigarh Hockey Academy in a match played during the Chandigarh State Senior Men’s Hockey Championship at the hockey stadium in Sector 42. In other matches, SGGS Hockey Club outplayed Wanderers Club 5-1, while CISF beat Rock Rovers Hockey Club 5-0.

CGC signs up for exchange programme

Chandigarh The Chandigarh Group of Colleges (CGC) Landran has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Camarines Sur Polytechnic College, Philippines to facilitate students from both the institutions to pursue short term programmes. It is underpinned by the objective of promoting excellence through academic collaborations and opportunities for joint research.

Campaign launched to help students

Chandigarh Chandigarh Welfare Trust on Saturday launched a special campaign under the banner of “Shikshit Sheher, Viksit Sheher” to make up for the losses faced by students due to the breakout of Covid in the last two years. The campaign kickstarted from Government Model Senior Secondary School at Dadumajra Colony in Sector 38-West.

Yoga festival begins at PU

Chandigarh A four-day yoga festival kicked off at the Panjab University (PU) on Saturday. Mohit Vasudev of the Swami Vivekananda Study Centre, in his address to NSS volunteers, spoke about the impact that yoga can have on one’s and its various medical benefits.

Health secy inspects AYUSH hospital

Chandigarh With renovation work of AYUSH hospital in Sector 34 failing to complete in the three years, the UT health secretary Yashpal Garg on Saturday asked officials concerned to speed up the renovation work “The renovation work is still incomplete on account of transfer of funds. The joint and assistant director were unaware of the work status, but the officials have now been asked to speed the process, without further delay,” he said.

English translation of Balkar Sidhu’s play unveiled

Chandigarh Performing arts society, The Narrators, organised a “launch-cum-art lit adaptation” of Punjabi playwright Balkar Sidhu’s production, Sassi Punnu, at the Punjab Kala Bhawan, Sector 16. The play was translated into English by The Narrators, and founder-director Nisha Luthra directed the art-lit adaptation. The English translation was unveiled by writer and poet Surjit Patar and renowned thespian Neelam Mansingh Chowdhry. Punjabi Sahit Academy, Ludhiana, president Lakhwinder Singh Johal and Punjab Sangeet Natak Akademi president Kewal Dhaliwal were the guests of honour. The event was organised in association with the Punjabi Lekhak Sabha, Chandigarh, and Punjab Sangeet Natak Academy

Drug awareness in focus at police camps

Chandigarh Police’s drug abuse awareness team on Saturday organised an awareness camps at the community centre in Mauli Jagran and near the Laxmi Narayan Mandir in Sector 20. The camps saw a nukkad natak by Desi Rang Manch, a city-based NGO, on the ill-effects on drugs. Pamphlets, stickers, caps, pens and t-shits were also distributed among children.