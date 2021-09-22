Sukhna floodgates opened as water level touches danger mark

Following showers in the catchment areas, one of the three floodgates of Sukhna Lake had to be opened for around four hours on Tuesday. This is the third time this season that the lake’s floodgates had to be opened.

As per UT administration officials, the water-level of Sukhna Lake had gone upto 1,163 feet, which is the danger-mark, prompting them to open the floodgates.

The last two times when the gates were opened, the water-levels had remained below the danger-mark.

The gate was opened around 10:30 am and closed around 3:00 pm. A warning was also sent out to the Punjab government about this, however, since only one gate was opened, there weren’t any incidents of flooding or waterlogging along the Sukhna Choe.

Last year, the water-level had risen to 1,163.4 feet and two of the three floodgates had to be opened. This led to flooding along Baltana. Before this, one of the three floodgates had to be opened on August 9 and on August 14 this year.

Chances of light rain to continue in city

Meanwhile, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), 6.8mm of rain was recorded at their Sector 39 observatory, including 1.2mm rain till 8:30am on Tuesday, and 4.6mm till 5:30pm. At the airport, 9mm rain was recorded. Chances of light to moderate rain will continue in the coming days as well due to a low pressure area over the Bay of Bengal.

Due to rain during the day, the maximum temperature of the city slipped from 34.4°C on Monday to 30.4°C on Tuesday. The minimum temperature dipped from 27.2°C on Monday to 25.2°C on Tuesday. Over the next three days, the maximum temperature will remain between 29°C and 32°C while the minimum temperature will remain around 24°C.