Sukhna murder cracked: Male friend arrested for Jalandhar woman’s murder

A 24-year-old man, hailing from Hoshiarpur, was arrested for strangulating a 22-year-old woman from Nakodar in Jalandhar, whose body was found in the wild growth behind Garden of Silence at Sukhna Lake on Friday afternoon.

The accused has been identified as Jagroop Singh, 24, who was waiting to join the Punjab Police on compassionate grounds after the death of his father, who was a head constable.

The victim, 22, worked as a beautician in Nakodar.

Her body was discovered around 1.47pm on Friday. It bore strangulation marks and a dupatta was also found wrapped around her neck.

Chandigarh senior superintendent of police (SSP) Shruti Arora, while addressing a press conference, said, “The victim had been in a relationship with the accused, Jagroop, and had been pressuring him to marry her. However, he was not keen on it, so he strangulated her with her own dupatta.”

Police nabbed the accused from near Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, Chandigarh, on Monday.

Victim’s call records helped nail accused

Post-mortem report confirmed that the victim had been strangulated to death.

Her father had told the police that she had been in a relationship with Jagroop for the past eight months. In his statement, he had further revealed that his daughter had been visibly stressed for the past few days. Acting on his complaint, a case under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Sector 26 police station.

The victim’s social media as well as phone records corroborated her father’s claims that she had been trying to convince Jagroop to marry her, but he had been turning down the proposal.

Came together to city

As per the police, Jagroop and the victim had come together to the city on October 27. The victim had told her sister, while leaving home, that she was going to the church.

They had reached the Inter-State Bus Terminus, Sector 43, around 12.30pm. From there, they hired an autorickshaw to reach Sukhna Lake. Later at night, the accused took her inside the jungle and strangulated her with her duppatta before returning to Hoshairpur.