News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Sukhu distributes 22-crore relief to disaster-hit families in Theog

ByHT Correspondent, Shimla
Dec 27, 2023 05:10 AM IST

The relief is aimed at rehabilitating the families affected by the disaster caused due to heavy rains, landslides and floods earlier this yea

Himachal chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Tuesday distributed 22.81 crore as relief to the disaster affected people of Shimla district at Aloo Ground in Theog.

Himachal chief minister Sukvinder Singh Sukhu hands over a relief cheque to member of a disaster-hit family in Theog on Tuesday.
The relief is aimed at rehabilitating the families affected by the disaster caused due to heavy rains, landslides and floods earlier this year. The compensation includes 3 lakh each to 395 affected families whose houses were completely damaged.

Additionally, 10.96 crore were released to other 1,840 affected families. Sukhu also announced to upgrade Theog fire post and said that the administration would explore the possibilities of building a district level hospital in the area.

He assured the locals of filling the vacant posts of doctors and other staff in Theog hospital at the earliest and said that the state government would install modern machines at the hospital. “Although the state was dealing with a huge burden of debt due to the poor management of funds by the previous government, the problem of lack of funds would not be allowed to come in the way of the development of the area,” he said.

