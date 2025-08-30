Sukhu govt assures crackdown against industries violating laws

Admitting to widespread violations of environmental and mining laws by cement factories operating in Himachal Pradesh, the state government on Friday assured the assembly of strict action against erring companies and committed to ensuring greater transparency and local impact in the use of corporate social responsibility (CSR) funds. The assurance came from industries minister Harshwardhan Chauhan during the question hour, in response to concerns raised by Arki MLA Sanjay Awasthy regarding operations of cement plants in his constituency. (HT File)

“I assure the House that strict action will be taken against companies involved in mining and environmental violations,” Chauhan said. “I will personally meet the management of these units to persuade them to spend at least 2% of their profits in the project area under CSR, in consultation with the concerned MLA and panchayat representatives,” he added.

Chauhan acknowledged that most environmental violations occur at night, particularly in plants located in Arki and Sundernagar, both of which are now under the Adani Group following recent acquisitions.

“I admit that the worst violations happen at night in the Arki and Sundernagar plants. This cannot be tolerated,” he said.

He also noted that while ₹5.38 crore had been spent by Ambuja and ₹93.57 lakh by Ultratech under CSR in the Arki area, there was no mechanism at the state level to ensure that CSR funds are spent locally. The Union ministry of corporate affairs maintains complete control and data regarding CSR disbursal.

“We are making efforts to convince companies to prioritize spending in affected panchayats,” he added.

MLA Sanjay Awasthy expressed concern that pollution from cement plants in his constituency was leading to health issues. He also accused the companies of not fulfilling their promise of hiring 70% Himachali workers, and urged the minister to constitute an inspection team to verify violations.

Similarly, Sundernagar MLA Rakesh Jamwal highlighted dust emissions during night hours, particularly in the lean production period, which he said posed serious health risks to residents.

The minister informed the House that the government had collected ₹13.95 crore in penalties from 21,182 illegal mining cases over the past two years (up to March 31, 2025). He also assured that the government would consider returning mining leases where limestone deposits have been exhausted to the original landowners.

Chauhan clarified that amendments to the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, 1957 can only be made by the Centre. “Even limestone quarries now fall under the auction category. The state’s role has become limited post-2015,” he added.