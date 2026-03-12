Sukhu launches robotic surgery at IGMC-Shimla, hits out at BJP

Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Wednesday inaugurated robotic surgery services at the Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital (IGMC), Shimla, announcing that the state will provide world-class surgical technology at a fraction of private sector costs. Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Wednesday inaugurated robotic surgery services at the Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital (IGMC), Shimla, announcing that the state will provide world-class surgical technology at a fraction of private sector costs.

Speaking at the inauguration, Sukhu said while robotic surgeries typically cost upwards of ₹3 lakh in private facilities, the state government has capped the charges at ₹30,000 for general ward patients and ₹50,000 for those in special wards.

“Robotic surgery was previously the preserve of high-end private hospitals. We are bringing this to government institutions to ensure the common man benefits from quicker recovery and world-class precision,” he said.

He noted that the technology has already proven successful at the Super Speciality Hospital in Chamyana, where 150 operations were conducted over the past eight months.

The state plans to expand these facilities to five more medical colleges, including those in Mandi and Hamirpur, potentially making Himachal one of the first states in North India to offer such widespread public access to robotic healthcare.

Sukhu added that the government is also upgrading diagnostic infrastructure with new MRI machines and modern labs at IGMC, Tanda, and Chamyana.

Political offensive

Beyond healthcare, the chief minister took a swipe at the BJP, accusing the saffron party of adopting an “anti-Himachal” stance. He alleged that the Centre has slashed the state’s Revenue Deficit Grant by ₹8,000–10,000 crore, yet local BJP leaders have remained silent.

“I don’t understand why the BJP is behaving in this manner. They have failed to raise their voice for disaster-affected families or the state’s financial rights,” Sukhu said. He claimed the state BJP is riddled with internal factions and is more focused on “social media criticism” than substantive issues.

Addressing concerns over LPG distribution, Sukhu clarified that the supply is managed by the Union government. “The Centre has expressed certain concerns regarding distribution; we hope the issue is resolved smoothly for the public,” he added.

Robotic surgery fee doubled in 4 months: Jai Ram

In a statement issued from Shimla, former CM and Leader of the Opposition Jai Ram Thakur, noted that while the government had initiated robotic surgery services in the state’s medical colleges, the fee for such procedures were nearly doubled within a span of just four months.

He said that at the Atal Super Specialty Hospital in Chamiyana, the cost of surgery for patients admitted to the General Ward—which previously stood at ₹30,000—has been hiked to ₹50,000. Similarly, patients in the Special Ward are now being charged ₹80,000.

“However, speaking to the media at IGMC, the CM stated that the charges for robotic surgery would be ₹30,000 for General Ward patients and ₹50,000 for Special Ward patients. This raises the pertinent question: why are two different fee structures being applied for robotic surgery in government hospitals located within the same city? Is this not contrary to established financial norms? Or is the government planning to hike the robotic surgery fees at IGMC as well in the very near future?”, questioned Thakur

“The CM had clarified long ago that robotic surgery would be brought under the ambit of the Him Care scheme. However, more than four months have lapsed since then, yet the government has not issued any official order in this regard. Consequently, 90% of the state’s population—who fall under the coverage of either Him Care or Ayushman Bharat—are currently unable to avail themselves of this benefit. Furthermore, across the state, people are receiving neither medical treatment nor timely medication under the Him Care scheme,” said Jai Ram.