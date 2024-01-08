Sukhu, Pratibha attend yajna in Rohru

Setting aside differences, the Himachal Congress put a show of unity with chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and state unit chief Pratibha Singh attending participate in the three-day “Shant Mahayajna” being held after 36 years, at Gavas in Rohru assembly constituency of Shimla on Sunday. Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu (HT File)

Sukhu reiterated the resolve of the government to preserve the “dev sanskriti” and rich cultural heritage, and exhorted people to take a lead in preserving and enriching the culture.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Employees of the Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board are aware of the financial position of the state and the board will have to stand on its own feet, Sukhu said..

The state government will hold discussions with employees’ unions, said Sukhu while talking to reporters and added that salaries and pensions of the HPSEB employees have been released.

The employees of the HPSEB had been holding protest rallies against the delay in the release of their salaries.

The rich culture and “dev sanskriti” was the identity of Himachal and this legacy must be preserved for posterity, he added. The chief minister paid obeisance at the temple of deity Gudaru Ji Maharaj and prayed for the happiness and prosperity of the state. He said that the Dev culture of the state has its own distinct identity and people have deep faith in deities. “This mahayajna is a symbol of the state’s ancient culture,” he added.

With PTI inputs