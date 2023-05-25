Sukhvinder Sukhu flags off 15 e-buses at Dharamshala

Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Wednesday flagged off 15 electric buses in Dharamshala besides inaugurating the McLeodganj Bus Stand constructed with an outlay of ₹15 crore and performing Bhoomi Poojan of Dharamshala bus stand to be built at a cost of ₹30 crore. The CM also took a ride in the electric bus from Dharamshala bus stand to McLeodganj. CM Sukhu said the state government aims to replace 1500 HRTC diesel buses with electric buses in a phased manner. (Representational Photo ( HT File Photo) )

He said that the newly inaugurated McLeodganj Bus Stand will play a vital role in enhancing facilities for tourists, offering modern amenities and parking for over 250 cars. The proposed Dharamshala bus stand is expected to be constructed promptly, further enhancing the transportation infrastructure of the area.

He said that the number of electric buses in Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) has gone upto 90. Soon 20 new electric buses will be started in Shimla, bringing the total electric bus fleet of HRTC to 110 buses. Tenders have already been floated to buy 75 new electric buses. Tenders for buying 25 electric buses will be issued in June, he said.

The CM said the state government aims to replace 1500 HRTC diesel buses with electric buses in a phased manner, indicating a long-term plan for transitioning to electric vehicles in public transportation.

The CM said that the state government has presented a green budget this time and has taken several measures to promote e-vehicles, in order to protect the environment of the state. He said that basic infrastructure is being prepared for the operation of e-vehicles and charging stations are being set up.

Sukhu said that these initiatives reflect the government’s efforts to encourage the use of eco-friendly transportation and reduce carbon emissions in the state. By promoting electric vehicles and establishing supporting infrastructure, the state government aims to contribute to a cleaner and greener future for the state. The Chief Minister emphasised the importance of green hydrogen as the future energy source and announced that Himachal Pradesh is set to pioneer the formulation of a policy on green hydrogen, making it the first state in the country to do so. Despite acknowledging the precarious economic condition of the state, the CM stressed the need for policy changes to accelerate development. He said that within a span of four years, the state’s economy would be revitalised and Himachal Pradesh would emerge as the most prosperous state in the nation in future. The CM assured to conduct a survey for the construction Mcleodganj-Bhagsu Tunnel to decongest the traffic in the area.

Local MLA Sudhir Sharma expressed gratitude for starting the e-bus service. He said that the construction of new bus stands will not only boost tourism but also provide greater convenience for the local residents.