Sultanpur Lodhi: Water flow in Beas peaks, Mand area remains flooded

The water flow in the Beas reached a season-high of 1.3 lakh cusecs on Saturday, causing a rise in water levels in low-lying areas of Sultanpur Lodhi’s Mand region in Kapurthala district. The increase in flow came after the water that had been trapped upstream started receding and flowing downstream, contributing to the surge in water levels. Volunteers strengthening an embankment at Aahli Kalan village, Sultanpur Lodhi, on Saturday. (HT Photo)

This surge followed a previous high of 1.27 lakh cusecs, recorded earlier in the season. Executive engineer of the drainage department Sartaj Singh Randhawa said the flow would gradually decrease in the coming days, bringing relief to the affected residents. He added that the controlled release of water from Pong Dam had also been reduced from 65,000 cusecs to 45,000 cusecs, alleviating some pressure downstream.

“Rainfall in the catchment areas has subsided in recent days, which should ease the situation. The water in the Mand area will gradually start receding,” Randhawa said, adding that conditions would improve in the coming days.

Despite the relief, concerns remain as several villages in the Mand area have become marooned again, with farmers facing uncertainty about their crops.

Rajya Sabha member Balbir Singh Seechewal raised alarm over the structural integrity of the Aahli Kalan bundh, which has developed cracks at five points due to the sudden surge in water levels.

“The bundh is critical in preventing further flooding, and immediate steps have been taken to reinforce it,” Seechewal said. “Soil-filled bags and iron wire have been used to fortify the bundh, but heavy rainfall in Himachal Pradesh could worsen the situation.”

The drainage department has prepared an emergency plan to handle a potential water flow of up to 1.6 lakh cusecs, further underlining the importance of ongoing reinforcement efforts. As authorities work to prevent further damage, residents remain on edge, awaiting more rainfall that could either exacerbate or alleviate their plight.