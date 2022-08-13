Sun comes out to play in Chandigarh, mercury rises by 5°C
After receiving 5.3 mm rain on Thursday, the city remained dry on Friday and with the sun intermittently coming out throughout the day, the maximum temperature increased by around 5 degrees, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD).
As the city is likely to receive light rain in the coming days, the maximum temperature is unlikely to rise further. As per IMD officials, the monsoon trough is not aligned properly with the city, which is why the city has received lesser rain in August as compared to July. It is expected that the situation will improve next week. Since the onset of the monsoon in June, the city has received 584.1 mm rain, which is 5.8% in excess.
The maximum temperature rose from 30.4°C on Thursday to 35.8°C on Friday, 3.1 degrees above normal. The minimum temperature rose slightly from 25°C to 25.1°C, 1.6 degree above normal. Humidity stayed between 53% and 89%. Over the next three days, the day temperature will remain between 30°C and 35°C, while the night temperature will be around 25°C.
Punjab govt issues notification providing ex-MLAs pension for only one term
The Punjab government has issued a notification giving pension to former MLAs only for one term following an assent by the governor to a Bill in this regard. The assembly had passed the Punjab State Legislature Members (Pension and Medical Facilities Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2022, on June 30, paving the way for a single pension of ₹75,150 a month to each MLA irrespective of the terms for which he or she gets elected.
Fake caste claim: Scrutiny committee gives clean chit to Sameer Wankhede
The Mumbai city district caste scrutiny committee on Friday gave a clean chit to former zonal director of the Narcotics Control Bureau officer Sameer Wankhede in a 'fake caste claim' case, while dismissing complaints filed by some activists and former Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik, who had sought revocation of his claim that he belonged to the Hindu Mahar community, a scheduled caste.
TT player Naina Jaiswal registers case over harassment on social media
A case has been registered following a complaint from table tennis player Naina Jaiswal over alleged harassment on social media, police said on Saturday. Read 19-year-old man held from Faridabad for harassing over 50 women on social media As the case is bailable, a notice under Section 41 of CrPC (appearance before police officer) has been served on the accused, they said.
Delhi records 5th monkeypox case; African-origin woman, 22, tests positive
Delhi has recorded its fifth case of moneypox after a 22-year-old woman of African-origin, who was staying in southern part of the national capital, tested positive on Friday. The woman had travelled to Africa a month ago. Last week, the city had recorded its 4th patient when a Nigerian woman was found to be infected with the virus. India has so far recorded at least 10 patients infected with the virus.
‘I and my father belong to…’: Sameer Wankhede after caste panel gives clean chit
Former Mumbai zonal director of the Narcotics Control Bureau Sameer Wankhede, who was given a clean chit by the caste scrutiny committee over the fake caste certificate probe against Wankhede, said all documents submitted by him for getting a government job are valid and added that he and his father belong to the scheduled caste Mahar community.
