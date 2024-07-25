Sundar Nagar residents grapple with clogged drains, effluents flowing into streets

Residents of Ward 9 in Sundar Nagar are grappling with a persistent issue of clogged drains and effluents flowing into the streets. This problem surfaces three to four days every week, creating significant inconvenience and posing serious health risks. Sewerage and chemical water overflow at street near Sidharth Public School, Sundar Nagar in Ludhiana on Thursday. (HT PHOTO)

Residents raised serious concerns about dyeing unit effluents flowing into the streets.

The Municipal Corporation (MC) has so far failed to address the issue effectively. The chemically mixed water not only floods the streets but also creates health hazards for the residents.

The situation is particularly troubling for schoolchildren. There are two schools in the lane, Siddharth Public School and Helianthus Day Boarding School. Students and parents are forced to navigate through the polluted water to reach the schools.

Anuradha Jain, vice-principal of Siddharth Public School, said: “We have lodged numerous complaints with the MC regarding the accumulation of chemical effluents on the street. This is a major problem for students and parents. We have been facing this issue for several years, but officials have failed to address it and take action against the dyeing unit responsible for the same.”

Akhil Nijhawan, a resident of Ward 9, said: “I have been complaining about the clogged sewerage system and the dyeing unit to the authorities, but they have turned a blind eye to our problem. Even minimal rainfall exacerbates the situation, causing significant distress. Additionally, the accumulation of chemically mixed water causes various issues, including foul odour and the risk of waterborne disease. It has become a breeding ground for mosquitoes and flies.”

Another resident said: “The dyeing unit owner has constructed a raised road, causing sewerage water to overflow. The large amount of chemical dye waste being dumped into the sewer connections is a major problem for residents, posing significant health risks.”

In response to these complaints, superintendent engineer Ravinder Garg stated, “I have directed the officials concerned to resolve the issue and take action against the dyeing unit if they are dumping chemically mixed water into the sewer connections.”