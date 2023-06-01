Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Haryana: Patwaris found absent from work during CM flying squad visit

ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak
Jun 01, 2023 12:35 AM IST

DSP Ajit Kumar of CM flying squad said they had visited the patwar bhawan in Sonepat at 9.15 am and found all seven patwaris absent and two of them later came to office.

All seven patwaris at the Patwar Bhawan in Sonepat were found absent during a surprise visit by the Haryana chief minister’s flying squad on Wednesday. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
On getting information, two of the patwaris turned up.

The officials also found that 55 files were pending.

“No movement register was used by the patwaris. We had apprehended a private man identified as Anand Kumar, who was checking files from almirah’s of one of the patwaris identified as Virender. We have received documents of a property dealer from Virender’s almirah and it seems that he was working for him,” the DSP added.

He added that action will be initiated against all the erring patwaris.

In Hisar, all patwaris were found absent and only two out of 15 patwaris remained present in Hansi. In Mahendergarh, three patwaris were found absent.

chief minister sonepat
Thursday, June 01, 2023
