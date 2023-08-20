Sushil Sarwan is new Panchkula deputy commissioner

Sushil Sarwan, a 2012-batch IAS officer, has been appointed as the new deputy commissioner of Panchkula. Sushil Sarwan is a 2012-batch IAS officer. (HT Photo)

Sarwan was previously holding charge of multiple departments, including employment and skill development, as director.

He replaces Priyanka Soni, who had taken charge as Panchkula DC in April this year. She has been posted as director and special secretary, medical education and research, Haryana.

The Panchkula DC will also hold the charge of chief administrator, Mata Mansa Devi Shrine Board, Panchkula.