Suspected smuggler shot at by BSF near Attari border
A suspected smuggler was injured when Border Security Force (BSF) personnel opened fire near the Attari-Wagah border on Thursday morning.
A BSF official requesting anonymity said that Mandeep Singh, a resident of Dhanoe Khurd village in Ajnala sub division of Amritsar district, was hospitalised with a bullet injury on the shoulder after the incident at 8.30am.
BSF sources said Mandeep was accompanied by an accomplice who managed to escape, taking advantage of the zero visibility due to the fog. Mandeep is suspected to be roaming near the border to clear a drug or weapons consignment.
They said the movement of suspects was also noticed across the barbed wire fence and before the zero line at the border. The suspects from across the fence also managed to flee due to the fog.
Mandeep is being questioned and efforts are on to ascertain the identity of his accomplice.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Suspected smuggler shot at by BSF near Attari border
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vigilance Bureau falsely implicated PCS officer for corruption, finds probe report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chandigarh advisory council meets, leaves without any major decision
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
300 Covid vaccine-19 doses wasted in Chandigarh
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BJP candidate’s husband ends life in Mohali
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Snatchers target woman sitting outside her house in Chandigarh
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rajewal, Punjabi artistes protest against agri laws in Mohali
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
No tax for taxis, autos entering Haryana from Delhi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Stolen cheques encashed: Axis Bank told to refund ₹5.5 lakh
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Panjab University staff to get full pension benefits after 25 years of service
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
FDCI president Sunil Sethi receives honorary doctorate from Chitkara University
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Muslim law allows minor girls to marry on attaining puberty
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Moga Congress candidate’s husband mows down two Akali activists, held
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Join the Congress social media’ campaign launched in Haryana
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Haryana board to hold exams for secondary, senior secondary classes from April 20
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox