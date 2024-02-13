Suspension of net services extended for 48 hours in 7 Haryana districts

Mobile internet services and bulk short messaging service (SMS) will continue to remain shut down in seven Haryana districts for another 48 hours till February 15 midnight in view of the ‘Delhi Chalo’ call given by farmers’ organisations. The mobile services were earlier suspended on February 11 morning till February 13 midnight. Farmers at the Punjab-Haryana Shambhu border during their 'Delhi Chalo' march, in Patiala district, Tuesday. (PTI)

A home department order said the seven districts where mobile internet services, dongle services (USB connectivity device) will remain shut for another 48 hours are Ambala, Kurukshetra, Kaithal, Jind, Hisar, Fatehabad and Sirsa.

Individual SMS, voice calls, banking SMS and internet services provided by broadband and lease lines of corporate and household have been exempted from the shut down in public interest, the order said.

The home department order said there is a potential of disruption of public utilities, damage to public assets and amenities and disturbance of law and order in these districts on account of misuse of internet services by spread of inflammatory material and rumours.