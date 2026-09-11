Bryan Johnson shares his morning routine to ‘achieve immortality by 2039’: From same breakfast everyday to red light cap
From waking at 5:30 am to sauna and IHHT, Bryan Johnson shares his morning routine as he works towards his goal of achieving immortality by 2039.
Entrepreneur and longevity enthusiast Bryan Johnson has shared a detailed look at his morning routine, which includes early morning sunlight, red light therapy, workout, sauna and more. Bryan, who has publicly spoken about his efforts to extend human lifespan, says his routine is part of his goal of trying to “live forever.”
Sharing his morning routine in a September 11 Instagram post, Bryan said, “This is my morning routine as someone trying to achieve immortality by 2039.” (Also read: Bryan Johnson says this simple 'post-meal habit' can reduce blood fat by 72%, improve sleep, digestion and heart health )
Inside Bryan Johnson’s morning routine
Johnson said he wakes up naturally at around 5:30 am and starts his day by getting exposure to morning light. “The first thing I do is get light in the eyes, set my circadian rhythm,” he said. He then follows his oral hygiene routine, which includes brushing his teeth, using a water flosser and scraping his tongue. He also uses eye drops.
As part of his morning routine, Johnson said he wears a red light cap for six minutes, which he uses to stimulate hair growth. He then heads downstairs to wake up his dog, Katara, before preparing his breakfast.
“Then I make breakfast, which is the same thing every day. I’ll put the details on the screen. I take my morning pills with longevity mix,” he said.
Run, workout and sauna
Johnson has recently added a run in the park with his dog Katara to his routine. “This is a new part of my daily routine, which I really love,” he said.
After returning home, he works out, explaining that he is currently training to be able to dunk a basketball. His morning routine then includes 20 minutes in a sauna set to 200°F (around 93°C). “I then sauna for 20 minutes at 200 degrees Fahrenheit,” Johnson said, adding that he has also shared details about what he wears during his sauna sessions.
40 minutes of IHHT
After showering, Johnson drinks 20 ounces of water with Blueprint Electrolyte. He then spends around 40 minutes doing intermittent hypoxia-hyperoxia training (IHHT).
“And then I’ll do 40 minutes of IHHT. We are retesting this protocol. I have a breakdown video coming soon,” he said. IHHT involves alternating periods of breathing air with different oxygen concentrations. Johnson said he is currently retesting the protocol as part of his routine.
The final part of his morning routine includes some quick skincare before he prepares lunch for himself and Katara. He then begins his workday. “Then I start the work day and I’ll work about nine hours. And that’s my morning routine as someone who’s trying to live forever,” Johnson concludes.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAkanksha Agnihotri
Akanksha Agnihotri is a lifestyle journalist with over 3 years of experience. She is a psychology graduate and holds a postgraduate diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi, where she graduated as a gold medalist. Originally from Bhopal, the beautiful capital of Madhya Pradesh, she draws inspiration from the city’s rich cultural heritage and layered storytelling traditions that subtly shape her narrative voice. She writes extensively about fashion, beauty, health, relationships, culture, and food, exploring everything from trending styles and runway moments to wellness routines and mindful living. Passionate about meaningful and candid conversations, she enjoys interviewing celebrities, doctors, designers, and film personalities, diving into discussions on fitness, beauty, mental health, and everything fun in between. With a keen eye for trends and a thoughtful understanding of human behaviour, she brings depth, sensitivity, and authenticity to her stories, ensuring they resonate with a wide and diverse audience. When she’s not working, you’ll usually find her lost in a book, planning her next mountain trek, or mapping out spontaneous travel escapes. She loves discovering new authors, revisiting old favourites, and spending quiet afternoons in museums soaking in art, history, and culture. An avid bird-watching enthusiast, she finds joy in early morning walks, spotting rare birds, and reconnecting with nature. Whether sipping coffee while journaling her thoughts or exploring hidden corners of a new city, she constantly seeks inspiration in everyday moments that often turn into compelling story ideas.Read More
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