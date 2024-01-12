close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Swachh Survekshan 2023: Chandigarh best in safety standards for sanitation workers

Swachh Survekshan 2023: Chandigarh best in safety standards for sanitation workers

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jan 12, 2024 07:08 AM IST

The Union ministry of housing and urban affairs judged the city in terms of institutional capacity, manpower and equipment norms regarding providing safe working conditions for sanitation workers

In the Swachh Survekshan 2023 awards announced on Thursday, Chandigarh clinched the top position in “Safaimitra Surakshit Shehar”. The award is given for safety standards to the sanitation workers.

President Droupadi Murmu presenting the award to mayor Anup Gupta, UT adviser Nitin Kumar Yadav, MC chief Anindita Mitra and chief engineer NP Sharma in New Delhi on Thursday (HT Photo)
President Droupadi Murmu presenting the award to mayor Anup Gupta, UT adviser Nitin Kumar Yadav, MC chief Anindita Mitra and chief engineer NP Sharma in New Delhi on Thursday (HT Photo)

The Union ministry of housing and urban affairs judged the city in terms of institutional capacity, manpower and equipment norms regarding providing safe working conditions for sanitation workers.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

The award also recognises efforts to promote sustainable sanitation practices and the transformation of every “manhole into a machine hole”.

UT adviser Nitin Kumar Yadav, mayor Anup Gupta, municipal commissioner Anindita Mitra and chief engineer NP Sharma received the award from President Droupadi Murmu at a ceremony at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi.

“This award reflects the persistent efforts of the municipal corporation and the unwavering support of the citizens and other stakeholders. It is a testament to our commitment to transforming Chandigarh into a clean and sustainable city,” said mayor Gupta.

Mitra said, “Chandigarh has made substantial progress in its journey from manhole to machine hole. The city’s consistent efforts led to an impressive 11th rank at the national level. This award is dedicated to all stakeholders, citizens and sanitation workers for their contributions and support.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, January 12, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out