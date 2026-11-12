Swachh Survekshan 2025–26: Jammu bags second spot in clean Himalayan city category

Jammu has secured second rank in the Swachh Himalayan City category at the 10th edition of the Swachh Survekshan Awards 2025–26. The awards were conferred by the President, Droupadi Murmu, at a ceremony held at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi on Tuesday, celebrated under the theme “Swachhata Ki Nayi Pehel – Badhayein Haath, Karein Safai Saath.” President Droupadi Murmu felicitates Jammu MC officials during a ceremony at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

Accepting this honour on behalf of the city were Ayushi Sudan, mission director, Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban, and commissioner, Jammu municipal corporation (MC); Abdul Sattar, joint commissioner, health and sanitation, Jammu MC; and Dr. Shahid Hussain, health officer, Jammu MC.

According to officials, the prestigious accolade reflects Jammu’s exemplary strides in sustainable solid waste management, door-to-door four-stream segregation, the eradication of single-use plastics, and intensive community-led cleanliness drives.

Spearheaded by the Jammu MC in close coordination with the housing and urban development department and active civil society participation, the city successfully transformed its urban landscape through rigorous sanitation protocols and innovative IEC campaigns.

The MC leadership dedicated this honor to the sanitation workers, frontline safai karamcharis, and conscious citizens of Jammu whose unwavering daily dedication made this achievement possible. The administration emphasised that this award serves as a powerful testament to the success of Jan Bhagidari, proving that collaborative municipal teamwork and citizen ownership can achieve exemplary benchmarks in urban cleanliness.

Himachal’s Theog MC among top 20 urban local bodies of country

Dharamshala Theog municipal council in Himachal Pradesh has secured a place among the “Top 20 Urban Local Bodies (ULBs)” in the country under Swachh Survekshan.

Minister of urban development Vikramaditya Singh received the award from the President at a ceremony held in New Delhi. The award holds special significance as, for the first time, the state’s recognition has been conferred in the presence of the President.

Vikramaditya Singh said that the state government has made concerted efforts to improve the overall performance of ULBs under Swachh Survekshan. As a result of these focused initiatives, coordinated efforts and continuous monitoring by the government, Theog municipal council has been successful in bringing laurels to the state.