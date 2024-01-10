Swachh Survekshan: Mohali MC bags state award

Out of total of 13 municipal corporations (MC) in Punjab, Mohali MC has bagged the ‘state level’ category award in Swachh Survekshan, 2023, conducted by the Union ministry of housing and urban affairs. Mohali MC Navjot Kaur. (HT Photo)

The award will be conferred by President Draupadi Murmu at Bharat Mandapam, ITPO, New Delhi on Thursday.

Improving last years rating under the garbage-free-city (GFC) category, Mohali secured a one-star rating.

Deepti Uppal, CEO, Punjab municipal infrastructure development company (PMIDC), department of local government, Punjab, alongwith Mohali MC commissioner Navjot Kaur besides two other local officers will receive the award.

“We worked hard to improve the cleanliness parameters including sanitation facilities, infrastructure facilities, including public toilets. Last year we failed to bag any star rating but we managed to get a one-star rating this year under GFC and will surely work harder to achieve better ratings as we will also soon get the mechanical sweeping machines for the main roads”

Though the all-India ranking in the 2023 survey is yet to be released MC officials are expecting an improved position.

In the 2022 cleanliness survey, Mohali slipped 32 notches from the previous year’s 81st rank to 113th spot among 382 cities in the one to 10 lakh category.

Even at the state level, Mohali had dropped from the second to the third position last year. On the certifications front, Mohali scored a zero for a “garbage-free city” amid no manual cleaning of roads for months and a shortage of sanitation staff.

Local AAP MLA Kulwant Singh claimed that Mohali roads will get the mechanical sweeping machines latest by the end of March which will help in maintaining international standards of cleanliness here.