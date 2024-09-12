Swinging Samurai aims to clinch third edition of Chandigarh GOlf League

Team Swinging Samurai is excited to take to the Chandigarh Golf Club greens and aim for the title win in the upcoming Chandigarh Golf League starting on September 12. Team coach Manjit Kochar was also present during the logo launch event. (iStock)

The co-owners of the team, BS Gill, Manish Goyal, Shaleen Kapur and Amit Sood announced their outfit during an event in Chandigarh.

Gill, who is also captaining the Swinging Samurai team, expressed his excitement about the upcoming season and said, “The league will feature 378 players over 30 days, with 21 teams competing in a series of challenging matches. We are thrilled for the competition and want to put our best foot forward. We will be eyeing the title win. I am sure the league will showcase exceptional golfing talent.”

BS Gill and the team’s senior players, Lt Gen T S Gill (retd) and Lt Gen G S Sangha (retd) addressed the media. Lt Gen Sangha said, “It is a matter of pride that we have launched our logo today. Swinging Samurai is all set for giving a sterling performance this season.” While Lt Gen Gill added “I feel that apart from a keen sense of competition, the league aims to promote golfing talent and build a sense of community among the Chandigarh Golf Club’s extensive membership, which exceeds 5,000 individuals.”

Under handicap (0-9) the team will have BS Gill (captain), SK Sharma, Deshvir S Attariwala and Rajinder Singh Pammy. Under handicap (10-16) team members will be Col AD Singh, Col Ajay Kaila, Jaipal Hundal, Capt Deepak Ahluwalia, Jazzy Sihota, Jagmohan Singh, BPS Brar, Harman Grewal, Lt Gen GS Sangha, Lt Gen TS Gill, Brig HS Gill, Col Mohan S Ghuman and Col Nirpinder S Bains. In the ladies’ category Jyoti Gosal will represent the Swinging Samurai team.