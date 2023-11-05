Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy: Punjab seal place in final

Led by stupendous knocks from Abhishek Sharma (77 from 45 balls) and captain Mandeep Singh (63 no from 36 balls), hosts Punjab recorded an impressive six-wicket win over formidable Delhi in the first semi-final match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy at the IS Bindra PCA Stadium in Mohali on Saturday. Since the tournament’s launch in 2006-2007, Punjab have made it to the final four times, but the title has eluded them so far. (HT)

On winning the toss, Punjab captain Mandeep opted to bowl. Batting at number four, Ayush Badani smashed an unbeaten 57-ball knock off 80 runs, including four sixes and seven boundaries. For Punjab, medium-pacer Siddharth Kaul bowled well to grab three wickets, giving away 27 runs in four overs. Delhi scored 183/7 in 20 overs.

Chasing 184 for Punjab, left-handed batter Abhishek got things going from the word go. The opener from Amritsar rattled the Delhi bowlers with impressive strokes, hitting 77 runs off 57 balls to put Punjab in a good position. His knock comprised six sixes and five fours. Thereafter, batting at number six, Mandeep used his experience to help Punjab log the win. He scored 63 off 36 balls with three sixes and three fours, and remained unbeaten as Punjab scored the target in 18.4 overs.

Now, Punjab will take on Baroda in the final for the trophy to be played on Monday at the IS Bindra PCA Mohali Stadium.

Named after Indian former test cricketer Syed Mushtaq Ali, the domestic T20 cricket championship is organised by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) among teams from the Ranji Trophy. Since the tournament’s launch in 2006-2007, Punjab have made it to the final four times, but the title has eluded them so far.

Brief scores

Delhi: 183/7 in 20 overs (Ayush Badoni 80 NO, Anuj Rawat 34, Siddharth Kaul 3/27) lost to Punjab: 184/4 in 18.4 overs (Abhishek Sharma 44, Mandeep Singh 63 NO, Mayank Yadav 2/28) by six wickets.

