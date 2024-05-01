 T20 World Cup: Making waves in IPL, Punjab speedster Arshdeep makes India team - Hindustan Times
T20 World Cup: Making waves in IPL, Punjab speedster Arshdeep makes India team

ByShalini Gupta, Chandigarh
May 01, 2024 08:06 AM IST

It won’t be incorrect to say that left-arm medium-pacer Arshdeep Singh has been the most consistent performer in the Punjab Kings (PBKS) team in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024. The Punjab franchise must be languishing at number eight in the points table, but the 25-year-old bowler from Kharar has impressed with his bowling in IPL by having taken 12 wickets in nine matches.

Arshdeep would be sharing the dressing room with pacers like Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj. (AP)

Taking note of his current form, the BCCI selectors have chosen him in the Indian team which will compete in the ICC men’s T20 World Cup 2024, to be held in the West Indies and USA next month. Pipping the likes of medium-pacers Avesh Khan, T Natrajan, Harshal Patel, Mukesh Kumar and Khaleel Ahmed, Arshdeep made it in the 15-member Rohit Sharma-led team.

“Ahead of the IPL, Arshdeep worked hard on the pace as well as variations. The hard work is showing in his performances. It speaks highly of his skill and the faith the selectors have shown in him choosing him over other talented quickies,” said his coach and former first-class cricketer Jaswant Rai.

An Under-19 World Cup champion, Arshdeep, who made his IPL debut with PBKS in 2019, has come of age with the league turning out to be a phenomenal platform for the seamer. Due to his performance in the IPL, the lanky bowler made his T20 and ODI debut for India. “The conditions and the pitches in the states would be new for all. Arshdeep does his preparation well and should adjust to the conditions well ahead of the important tournament,” added Rai. India team coach Rahul Dravid is also fond of Arshdeep and in fact, on his suggestion, the speedster had moved to England to play in English county cricket for Kent team in order to get used to red-ball cricket in different conditions last season.

He would be sharing the dressing room with pacers like Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj.

Meanwhile, another Punjab cricketer Shubman Gill has been named in the reserves list.

India will begin their World Cup campaign against Ireland on June 5 at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York, followed by the marquee clash against Pakistan on June 9, at the same venue. India will then play USA and Canada on June 12 and 15 respectively.

