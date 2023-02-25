Tailor held on rape charges in Fatehabad

The police have booked a tailor in Haryana’s Fatehabad for allegedly raping a married woman for the last 2.5 years. The woman, who is a mother of two children, said her neighbour, who is a tailor by profession, has been ‘raping’ her. The Fatehabad police have booked the tailor under sections 376(2)(N), 34, 354-A, 450 and 506 of the Indian penal code (IPC). (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

“One day, he visited my house in the absence of my husband and raped me. He also made a video of the incident. He has been raping me for the last 2.5 years by threatening to make the video viral on social media,” she said in the complaint.

The Fatehabad police have booked the tailor under sections 376(2)(N), 34, 354-A, 450 and 506 of the Indian penal code (IPC).

PG owner booked for raping a 22-yr-old woman in Hisar

A 22-year-old woman, who was staying in a PG accommodation in Hisar, was allegedly raped by the PG owner, police said.

In her complaint to the police, the woman, who hails from Delhi, said she has been staying in a PG in Hisar.

“The PG owner was asking me for a party. We sat in his car, and he offered me a cold drink in which alcohol was mixed. When I got drunk, he took me to a hotel, where he raped me. The next morning, the owner told me that the incident took place as he was under the influence of alcohol,” she added.

The Hisar police have booked the paying guest owner under sections 376(rape) and 328 of the IPC.