Take action against lawbreakers, Punjab DGP directs officials

Giving police officials a free hand to deal with lawbreakers, Punjab director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav on Thursday directed them to effectively maintain law and order in the state. Chairing a state-level review meeting of senior officers up to the rank of station house officers (SHOs) via videoconferencing, he said, “Do professional policing and feel empowered to take right decisions to maintain law and order in the state. We will always support your action.” Punjab director general of police Gaurav Yadav.

Addressing all eight Range ADGPs, IGs and DIGs, 28 SSPs and commissioners of police (CPs), 117 DSPs and 454 SHOs across Punjab, the DGP reviewed the ground-level action against organised crime, drug trafficking and terrorism. Special DGP (Special Task Force) Kuldeep Singh, Special DGP (Law and Order) Arpit Shukla, ADGP (Anti-Gangster Task Force) Promod Ban, ADGP (Intelligence) RK Jaiswal and ADGP (Counter Intelligence) Amit Prasad were among the other senior officers who attended the meeting.

Although Punjab Police made record seizure of 1,450 kg heroin last year, Yadav stressed the need to control the drug supply at the point of sale by further intensifying the vigil around drug peddlers/smugglers. He also asked the officers to identify and act against big smugglers.

He also asked the officers to utilise the services of domain experts to uncover the trail of drug money and make maximum use of the Section 68F of the NDPS Act to freeze illegally acquired property by drug suppliers. Recently, domain (financial) experts were recruited by the police.

The DGP also asked the SHOs to make connect with people and be accessible to them to ensure citizen-friendly policing, while ensuring that any anti-social element is not spared at any cost.

Pertinently, the DGP has already directed the officers from the rank of ADGPs to SHOs to remain present in their offices from 11 am to 1 pm on all working days to resolve public grievances.

Yadav has also ordered the CPs and the SSPs to work in coordination with special units against gangsters and drugs from the state. He also directed district police chiefs to hold monthly crime review meetings at district level and hold orderly rooms to listen to the grievances of the police personnel.

Addressing the field officers, Special DGP (STF) Kuldeep Singh asked them to tighten the noose around drug smugglers to disrupt the supply chain of drugs. He said a dedicated helpline was being set up which would enable general public to confidentially share information regarding drugs. ADGP (Intelligence) RK Jaiswal asked the CPs/SSPs to work in coordination with local CID officers, which would work as a force multiplier in the districts.