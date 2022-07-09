Take preventive steps to stop spread of dengue, malaria: Chautala to officials
: Haryana deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala has directed the health and panchayats departments to take preventive measures to stop the spread of dengue and malaria across the state.
Considering the exponential surge in the cases last year, the deputy CM directed the officers that all preventive measures should be implemented well in advance across all districts with a special focus on rural areas, an official spokesperson said.
Chautala was presiding over a review meeting regarding the preparedness to combat malaria and dengue.
The health department officers apprised the deputy CM that last year maximum dengue cases were reported from Mewat, Palwal, Nuh and Hodal.
Ludhiana MC tests out e-rickshaws for garbage lifting in four wards
Taking a cue from Chennai, the Ludhiana municipal corporation is set to make use of e-rickshaws for door-to-door lifting of garbage. The MC has distributed 40 e-rickshaws among waste collectors in four wards of the city, as part of the trial run. The wards where the trials are being carried out include ward number 78, represented by mayor Balkar Sandhu, besides wards 18, 30 and 89.
Haryana CM Khattar inaugurates ₹ 350 crore development projects in Charkhi Dadri
Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of 17 development projects worth ₹ 350 crore in Charkhi Dadri district. Khattar said that he has a 32-year-old relationship with Charkhi Dadri and he has tried to ensure maximum development of the district during his tenure. Speaking on the Centre's Agnipath scheme, Khattar said this scheme is a golden opportunity for the youths to serve the nation.
Panic as unidentified man opens fire at Karnal hospital
The staff of a private hospital in Assandh town in the district had a narrow escape on Friday after an unidentified miscreant opened fire inside the medical facility. Nobody was hurt in the incident. The incident took place at around 11am when three masked men came on a motorbike. The doctor couple- Sandeep Jaglan and Meenakshi Jaglan- were inside their cabins at the time of firing and they alerted the staff, police said.
34 new Covid cases detected in Ludhiana
The district logged 34 fresh Covid cases in the last 24 hours, as per a medical bulleting released by the health department on Friday. The total count of Covid cases in the district has now reached 1,10,658, out of which 1,08,210 patients have recovered and 2,294 succumbed to the virus. There were 154 active cases in the district on Friday, of which 148 were under home isolation and the rest were admitted in different hospitals.
Ludhiana | Now, shopkeepers have to obtain trade licence for TS1 certificate
In a bid to increase its revenue and catch hold of violators, the Ludhiana municipal corporation has imposed a condition that shopkeepers and industrialists will have to obtain trade licence, if they want to get TS1 certificate (no-objection certificate) from the civic body. As per the orders issued by MC commissioner Shena Aggarwal (copy with HT), it has also been made mandatory to obtain a trade licence in case of change of property ownership.
