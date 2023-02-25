Take strict action against all lawbreakers:Punjab DGP to cops

Two days after Khalistani ideologue Amritpal Singh stormed the Ajnala police station with his supporters leaving six police personnel injured, director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav, on Saturday took stock of the situation in the state and directed officials to do professional policing to maintain law and order. Chairing a state-level review meeting of all officers including SHOs via video conference and directed all the officers to do professional policing and take strict action against all lawbreakers to maintain law and order in the state. (HT File Photo)

Addressing all eight Range IGs/DIGs, 28 CPs/SSPs, 117 deputy superintendents of police (DSPs), and 413 station house officers (SHOs) in Punjab, the DGP reviewed the ground-level action against organised crime, drug trafficking and terrorism. Special DGP Internal Security RN Dhoke, Special DGP Community Affairs Division and Women Affairs Gurpreet Kaur Deo and ADGP Law and Order Arpit Shukla were among the other senior level officers, who attended the meeting.

Acknowledging the fact that a lot of good work has been done against gangsters and drugs by the Punjab Police in recent months, he stressed on the need to further intensify the vigil against anti-social elements.

The DGP also ordered all senior officers from Punjab Police headquarters to visit districts and check manpower and equipment, besides, ensuring the basic policing at the ground level with citizen friendly approach. He also directed them to ensure that at least 50% of the total police force posted in the districts should be deployed in police stations to increase the manpower.

He also directed all SHOs to be more accessible to the common public and build a connection with them to ensure citizen-friendly policing, while ensuring that any anti-social element should not be spared at any cost. He also asked SHOs to open history sheets of inimical elements in their jurisdiction and should personally investigate heinous crimes.