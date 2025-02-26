Takht jathedar-SGPC tussle: 1999 resolution surfaces, adds new twist to row

Amritsar : The ongoing controversy over questioning of authority of the Akal Takht jathedar by the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) has intensified following the resurfacing of a 1999 resolution. The ongoing controversy over questioning of authority of the Akal Takht jathedar by the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) has intensified following the resurfacing of a 1999 resolution.

The resolution, passed by the SGPC’s Dharam Parchar Committee (DPC) on February 20, 1999, asserts that the Akal Takht and other Sikh temporal seats function independently of the Sikh Gurdwara Act, 1925, and that only the Sarbat Khalsa (grand Sikh assembly) holds the right to suspend a jathedar.

The resolution states: “Akal Takht Sahib is the supreme institution of Sikhs and cannot be confined to the management of gurdwaras under the Sikh Gurdwara Act, 1925. The jurisdiction of Takhts is worldwide, whereas the SGPC’s authority, as per the Act, is limited. Therefore, Guru Khalsa Panth should recognise Takht Sahib as free from the 1925 Act.” It further emphasises that the Akal Takht jathedar is neither accountable nor subject to suspension by any entity other than the Sarbat Khalsa.

As the resolution went viral on social media, it sparked heated debates within the Sikh community. SGPC chief secretary Kulwant Singh Manan confirmed its authenticity but clarified that it was rejected by the SGPC’s General House on March 30, 1999. He explained that while committees within the SGPC can pass resolutions, they require General House approval to be considered valid. Since this resolution exceeded the jurisdiction of the Dharam Parchar Committee, it was dismissed under the presidency of Jagir Kaur, he said.

In light of the recent controversy, Manan urged caution, stating: “Some individuals are sharing this resolution to create confusion within the Sikh community. The sangat should verify such documents before circulating them further.”

The dispute escalated after SGPC office-bearers visited Akal Takht jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh on February 21, asserting that the SGPC holds the authority to appoint and remove Takht jathedars. This came in response to his objections over the dismissal of Giani Harpreet Singh as jathedar of Takht Damdama Sahib.

Reacting strongly, Giani Raghbir Singh criticised the SGPC’s stance, saying: “Earlier, I believed that the hukam (decree) of Sri Akal Takht Sahib was universally implemented. But I now realise that, according to some, it is only valid within the premises of the Akal Takht and holds no authority beyond it.”

CKD backs policy for Takht

jathedar appointments

As calls grow for a structured policy on the appointment and retirement of Takht jathedars amid the ongoing Sikh crisis, prominent Sikh organisation Chief Khalsa Diwan (CKD) has joined the debate. On Monday, CKD advocated for the framing of such a policy while opposing the removal of Giani Harpreet Singh as Takht Damdama Sahib jathedar.

Expressing concern over the deepening Panthic crisis, Chief Khalsa Diwan president Inderbir Singh Nijjar and honorary secretary Sawinder Singh Kathunangal stated: “Akal Takht Sahib represents the independent authority of the Sikh community. In the presence of the Panj Pyare, the Akal Takht jathedar delivers decisions based on Panthic traditions and maryada, without bias. The entire Sikh community is dedicated to Akal Takht, which is the supreme temporal seat and provides leadership.”

They criticised the recent decision by the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) to remove Giani Harpreet Singh from his position as Takht Damdama Sahib jathedar, calling it “deeply unfortunate” and highlighting the widespread outrage it triggered among Sikhs.