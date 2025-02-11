Talanoa Tigers, HIIMS Hawks taste victories in T20 tourney

Wild Woods Warriors suffered their first defeat at the ongoing Chandrashekhar Azad T20 Tournament, falling to Talanoa Tigers by five wickets at Tau Devi Lal Stadium, Panchkula, on Monday. Despite this loss, the Warriors continue to lead the points table followed by Talanao Tigers and HIIMS Hawks. A batsman in action during the ongoing Chandra Shekhar Azad T20 Tournament At Tau Devi Lal Stadium Panchkula on Monday. (Sant Arora/HT)

Warriors posted a total of 183/4 with contributions coming from Yuvraj Rai (51 off 35 balls), unbeaten Nipun Sharda (47 off 30 balls) and Tushar Joshi (30). However, Talanoa Tigers chased down the target in 19.1 overs led by top scorer Arjun Azad (69 off 32 balls) wherein the batter smashed six boundaries and five sixes. He was aptly supported by his skipper Rajangad Bawa (30) and Akshit Rana (34).

Meanwhile, in another match of the day, Manohar Mavericks struggles continued as they suffered another defeat, this time against HIIMS Hawks who secured a dominant seven-wicket win.

Batting first, the Mavericks managed 173/8 in 20 overs with Abhijeet Garg (52) and Bhagmender Lather (33). HIIMS Hawks made a blistering start to their chase by smashing 64 runs within the first five overs. Unbeaten Nehal Pajni (64 off 38 balls) led the early charge as the batter smashed nine shots towards the fence. Skipper Shivam Bhambri (41 off 17 runs) and Ajay Jain (29) also anchored the innings as Hawks maintained a high scoring rate to comfortably surpass the target in just 16 overs.