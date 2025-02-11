Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Feb 11, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Talanoa Tigers, HIIMS Hawks taste victories in T20 tourney

ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula
Feb 11, 2025 09:46 AM IST

Meanwhile, in another match of the day, Manohar Mavericks struggles continued as they suffered another defeat, this time against HIIMS Hawks who secured a dominant seven-wicket win

Wild Woods Warriors suffered their first defeat at the ongoing Chandrashekhar Azad T20 Tournament, falling to Talanoa Tigers by five wickets at Tau Devi Lal Stadium, Panchkula, on Monday. Despite this loss, the Warriors continue to lead the points table followed by Talanao Tigers and HIIMS Hawks.

A batsman in action during the ongoing Chandra Shekhar Azad T20 Tournament At Tau Devi Lal Stadium Panchkula on Monday. (Sant Arora/HT)
A batsman in action during the ongoing Chandra Shekhar Azad T20 Tournament At Tau Devi Lal Stadium Panchkula on Monday. (Sant Arora/HT)

Warriors posted a total of 183/4 with contributions coming from Yuvraj Rai (51 off 35 balls), unbeaten Nipun Sharda (47 off 30 balls) and Tushar Joshi (30). However, Talanoa Tigers chased down the target in 19.1 overs led by top scorer Arjun Azad (69 off 32 balls) wherein the batter smashed six boundaries and five sixes. He was aptly supported by his skipper Rajangad Bawa (30) and Akshit Rana (34).

Meanwhile, in another match of the day, Manohar Mavericks struggles continued as they suffered another defeat, this time against HIIMS Hawks who secured a dominant seven-wicket win.

Batting first, the Mavericks managed 173/8 in 20 overs with Abhijeet Garg (52) and Bhagmender Lather (33). HIIMS Hawks made a blistering start to their chase by smashing 64 runs within the first five overs. Unbeaten Nehal Pajni (64 off 38 balls) led the early charge as the batter smashed nine shots towards the fence. Skipper Shivam Bhambri (41 off 17 runs) and Ajay Jain (29) also anchored the innings as Hawks maintained a high scoring rate to comfortably surpass the target in just 16 overs.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, February 11, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On