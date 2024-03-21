Talks on with SAD for alliance, says Amit Shah

Union home minister Amit Shah on Wednesday disclosed that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is in talks with the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) for an alliance in Punjab for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Speaking at a conclave hosted by a private news channel, Union home minister Amit Shah admitted that negotiations are underway with its erstwhile partner of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and things will be clear in two to three days. (HT File)

“Negotiations with Akali Dal are on. During negotiations, sometimes they come with an offer and sometimes we give them the offer. We want all old NDA allies to join us. However, at the same time, the interests party workers is to be ensured by getting adequate share in seats,” said Shah to a specific question on Punjab.

The Home minister also claimed that he expects the BJP to do better than it did during the last Lok Sabha polls.

Shah’s statement comes at a time when there appeared to be a thaw in talks between the two parties.

A senior party leader revealed that SAD chief Sukhbir Badal is expected to be in the National Capital on March 23, after taking a four-day break from the ongoing Punjab Bachao Yatra.

A senior SAD leader said the bone of contention between the two parties has been the issue of ‘Bandi Singhs’ release’ and farmers demands.

“We have been conveying to the BJP that post-farmer agitation 2.0, if we have to come together, Akali Dal needs to show something on the platter for our core support that is Sikhs and peasantry,” said a former member of parliament of the party.

There have not been any negotiations on seats, barring that the BJP is demanding six seats and the Akali Dal is ready to give four, another leader who is close to the SAD chief claimed.