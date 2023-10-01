News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Tanda station master spots smoke emanating from Jammu-bound train, averts tragedy

Tanda station master spots smoke emanating from Jammu-bound train, averts tragedy

ByPress Trust of India, Hoshiarpur
Oct 01, 2023 11:01 PM IST

Station master at Tanda railway station Tej Ram Meena spotted the smoke from the B-5 AC-three-tier coach of the New Delhi-Jammu train

An alert station master averted a tragedy after he noticed smoke emanating from underneath a coach of the Uttar Sampark Kranti Express when it passed through a railway station here on Saturday, officials said.

A platform at Amritsar railway station. (Sameer Sehgal /HT)
A platform at Amritsar railway station. (Sameer Sehgal /HT)

Station master at Tanda railway station Tej Ram Meena spotted the smoke from the B-5 AC-three-tier coach of the New Delhi-Jammu train, they said.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

He immediately notified the train’s driver who stopped the train near Kurala Kalan village, they said.

Government Railway Police (GRP) Jalandhar deputy superintendent of police Tejpal Singh said a technical issue caused the brakes of the B-5 coach of the Uttar Sampark Kranti Express train to jam. Consequently, the train, en route from New Delhi to Jammu, was brought to a halt near Kurala Kalan.

Following a brief halt, the staff on board resolved the issue and the train resumed its journey. No loss of life or property had been reported in the incident, the DSP said.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, October 01, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out