Tanda station master spots smoke emanating from Jammu-bound train, averts tragedy

An alert station master averted a tragedy after he noticed smoke emanating from underneath a coach of the Uttar Sampark Kranti Express when it passed through a railway station here on Saturday, officials said.

Station master at Tanda railway station Tej Ram Meena spotted the smoke from the B-5 AC-three-tier coach of the New Delhi-Jammu train, they said.

He immediately notified the train’s driver who stopped the train near Kurala Kalan village, they said.

Government Railway Police (GRP) Jalandhar deputy superintendent of police Tejpal Singh said a technical issue caused the brakes of the B-5 coach of the Uttar Sampark Kranti Express train to jam. Consequently, the train, en route from New Delhi to Jammu, was brought to a halt near Kurala Kalan.

Following a brief halt, the staff on board resolved the issue and the train resumed its journey. No loss of life or property had been reported in the incident, the DSP said.

