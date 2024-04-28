Tandon, Tewari promise jobs to woo Chandigarh’s young voters

Addressing young voters at two different interactive sessions, BJP’s Lok Sabha candidate for Chandigarh constituency, Sanjay Tandon, called upon the first-time voters to exercise their franchise “with care and responsibility.” Manish Tewari said unlike the saffron party, the Congress believed in mass welfare and not privileges for a select few. (HT file)

He said, “Chandigarh which used to be known as the city of retired people is now turning into an aspirational city. We are committed to fostering ample opportunities by creating a better infrastructure to create more job opportunities for the youngsters.”

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

A former Municipal Corporation (MC) election candidate for Congress, Jitender Kumar Toti, joined the BJP along with 100 of his supporters on Saturday. Tandon was also present on the occasion.Tandon welcomed Toti’s decision to join the saffron party. In another event, advocate Shiv Kumar Nagpal and his team from Bharat Ratna Atal District Mandal number 24 also joined the party on Saturday.

While addressing the gathering of the members of Chandigarh Property Shareholders Welfare Association (CPSWA) in Sector 29, Tandon claimed BJP would come back to power at the Centre which would help him expedite the city’s issues.

The association presented a list of demands to Tandon including, opening of share-wise registries, green signal forconversion of leasehold properties to freehold, and allowing registries to be done under general power of attorney (GPA). Tandon also inaugurated a blood donation camp at Shiv Shakti Mandir, Sector 30. The camp was organised by BJP party worker Karam in association with Sohana Hospital.

Congress leader and Indian National Developmental Alliance (INDIA) candidate from Chandigarh Manish Tewari, meanwhile, also looked to woo the youth, saying the BJP created a privileged group of crony capitalists, while the Congress will guarantee justice for the youth, for farmers, for women, for workers, besides social justice.

The leader said unemployment in the county right now was the highest in 45 years. “What happened to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s promise of creating 2 crore jobs every year. By that count, there should have been twenty crore jobs generated by now, he said, adding that the government had even failed to fill 30 lakh vacancies pending in various departments.

He said, the first thing the INDIA government will do will be to fill 30 lakh vacancies immediately.

Besides, there will be “first job guarantee” (pehli naukri pakki) with the Right to Apprenticeship, under which every fresh graduate or a diploma holder in the country will get an apprenticeship in the first year with an assured income of ₹1 lakh for the period.

Sharpening the attack, Tewari said unlike the saffron party, the Congress believed in mass welfare and not privileges for a select few.