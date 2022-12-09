Tarn Taran blast case: NIA court sends accused Bikramjit Singh to remand till Dec 17

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday produced the wanted accused Bikramjit Singh aliases like Bikkar Panjwar and Bikkar Baba in NIA special court here in Mohali. The court remanded his custody till December 17.

On December 8, NIA arrested Bikramjit Singh, wanted in the Tarn Taran blast case of 2019, where two persons were killed. Bikramjit Singh was arrested a day before by NIA after his extradition from Austria. The NIA said, “Bikramjit Singh has been taken on remand till December 17. He was arrested after his extradition by the competent authority of Linz, Austria in coordination with Interpol authorities.”

Bikramjit had allegedly formed a terror gang to carry out terror attacks in Punjab, along with his close associates. He was absconding in the NIA case filed against him in 2019. The NIA had sent a team to Austria to bring him back to India. On the strength of the non-bailable warrants issued by the NIA Special Court, Mohali and subsequent the Red Corner Notice, absconding accused Bikramjit Singh was detained in Linz, Austria on March 22, 2021.

Investigations had revealed that Bikramjit Singh not only instigated the co-accused and others to commit terrorist acts but also conducted training for fabricating Improvised Explosive Devices and using them. “During various processions and agitations, Bikramjit Singh carried bombs and instigated other participants to attack government agencies to strike terror in the population at large,” NIA said in the court. The anti-terror agency further said that Bikramjit Singh was the key conspirator in the conspiracy to target Dera Muradpura.