Tarn Taran: Breach in drain submerges paddy crop over 150 acres
Amid incessant rain, a breach in a seasonal drain on Friday flooded fields and damaged paddy crop standing over 150 acres of land at Bilian Wali, Sarhali and Khara village in Tarn Taran’s Patti subdivision, leaving at least a dozen farmers in the lurch.
The affected farmers accused the department concerned of not sending its teams on time to avert further damage. Kashmir Singh, one of the farmers, said water has destroyed his paddy crop completely. “The fields will not dry up for many days, and I will not be able to sow the paddy again,” he said.
Subdivisional magistrate Rajesh Sharma said steps are being taken to prevent further damage.
Three shanties collapse in Ferozepur
The roofs of three shanties caved in amid heavy rain at Mallanwala, a rural town in Ferozepur on Friday morning. No one was injured in the incident, confirmed officials.
Meanwhile, a breach in the Kala Tibba minor canal in Abohar submerged a few acres of agricultural land. Abohar subdivisional magistrate Ankit Bansal took stock of the situation.
Delimitation notification: Prayagraj city now has 100 municipal wards
Sangam city will now have 28 new municipal wards within the city limits. The 28 new wards have been created in urban areas of Naini, Jhunsi, Phaphamau and Jhalwa, including 10 new wards created in Jhunsi and Naini areas which earlier had just five wards. After the new delimitation, eight old wards of the city have also ceased to exist. Colonies of other wards have been merged with neighbouring wards.
Apparel park in Lucknow in 1000 acres: MSME minister
Lucknow: The Yogi Adityanath government has approved a plan for a mega textile park in 1000 acres in Malihabad area in the state capital. The project will come up under the PM Mitra scheme of the centre for which the Modi government will give financial assistance of Rs 1000 crore. MSME minister in the state government, Rakesh Sachan presented achievements of his ministry during 100 days of the government. Around two lakh people will get jobs.
NIRF ranking 2022: IIT-Ropar, IISER among 7 Punjab institutes in top 100
The Indian Institute of Technology, Ropar; Indian Institute of Science Education and Research, Mohali; and Chandigarh University, Mohali, are ranked among the top 50 institutions in the annual National Institute Ranking Framework, 2022. A total of 7,254 higher educational institutes participated this year, while last year there were 6,272. In the region, the IIT, Ropar, stood at 35 in the overall ranking of institutes.
School bus mishap: Class-1 girl student killed in Hoshiarpur
A seven-year-old girl was killed while over a dozen other students had a narrow escape when their school bus overturned near Seena village in Chabbewal on Friday. The bus belonging to Delhi International Public School, Jian village, was on its way to drop the students when the driver lost control over it while trying to overtake another vehicle, said police. The victim has been identified as a student of Class 1, Jasnoor Kaur.
Road connectivity, construction of bridges our focus areas: Prasada
Uttar Pradesh minister for Public Works Department Jitin Prasada said the department was working towards ensuring complete transparency and use of technology to reduce time taken to process files with focus on public needs. Widening of national highways, beautification, connecting rural population with roads and construction of bridges remains our focus areas in the coming years, said Prasada while addressing the media at the Lok Bhavan.
