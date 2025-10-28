Tarn Taran bypoll battle between truth and falsehood: Harsimrat

Senior Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Monday alleged that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had filed false cases against SAD candidate’s daughter Kanchanpreet Kaur and Akali workers.

Addressing a public meeting in favour of party candidate principal (retd) Sukhwinder Kaur Randhawa, the Bathinda MP called on the public to endorse the Dharmi Fauji family which she said has a strong record of social service. The MP further alleged that Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate Harmeet Singh Sandhu was merely seeking political power.

“I appeal to you to evaluate all the parties in the fray. You have seen how the previous Congress government reneged on waiving farmers’ loans. The working of the AAP government which has witnessed denial of compensation to farmers and jobs to youth besides rampant lawlessness is also before you”, she said.

Asserting that the contest in the Tarn Taran byelection was between truth and falsehood, she said, “You have been consistently betrayed by both the Congress and AAP. None of these parties came to your support during the recent floods. The SAD alone reached out to farmers to provide immediate aid besides distributing certified wheat seed for sowing in one lakh acres of land”.

The Bathinda MP alleged that the AAP had made false promises to women of Punjab and deceived them. “All women should ask AAP representatives to first deposit ₹45,000 in their accounts before asking for their votes as they had promised to pay them ₹1,000 per month four years ago,” she added.