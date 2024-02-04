 Tarn Taran inter-state heroin smuggler held - Hindustan Times
Tarn Taran inter-state heroin smuggler held

ByPress Trust of India, Jammu
Feb 05, 2024 05:48 AM IST

Kulwinder Singh of Gujarpur village in Tarn Taran was arrested in a joint operation with Punjab Police, a police spokesman said, claiming it to be a “major success” in the fight against narcotics smuggling.

The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Sunday said a notorious drug peddler was arrested from Punjab in connection with a case registered in Samba district last month.

His apprehension followed the arrest of drug peddler Farman Ali, alias Munna, of Balole Khad village in Samba on January 24 along with a consignment of heroin and 1.29 lakh.

Ali had transferred an amount of 4.50 lakh to the Punjab-based drug peddler in lieu of heroin.

The spokesman said the police department was leaving no stone unturned to bust the inter-state racket spreading the menace of narcotics in Samba district and its adjoining areas.

