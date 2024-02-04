Tarn Taran inter-state heroin smuggler held

The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Sunday said a notorious drug peddler was arrested from Punjab in connection with a case registered in Samba district last month. The accused, an inter-state heroin smuggler, was booked in a case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act in Samba last month.

Kulwinder Singh of Gujarpur village in Tarn Taran was arrested in a joint operation with Punjab Police, a police spokesman said, claiming it to be a “major success” in the fight against narcotics smuggling.

His apprehension followed the arrest of drug peddler Farman Ali, alias Munna, of Balole Khad village in Samba on January 24 along with a consignment of heroin and ₹1.29 lakh.

Ali had transferred an amount of ₹4.50 lakh to the Punjab-based drug peddler in lieu of heroin.

The spokesman said the police department was leaving no stone unturned to bust the inter-state racket spreading the menace of narcotics in Samba district and its adjoining areas.