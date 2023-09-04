Punjab: AAP MLA faces farmers’ ire in Tarn Taran village

TARN TARAN : Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA from Tarn Taran Kashmir Singh Sohal had to leave behind his official car during a protest by members of the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee (KMSC) at Gohalwar village on Saturday evening. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA from Tarn Taran Kashmir Singh Sohal had to leave behind his official car during a protest by members of the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee (KMSC) at Gohalwar village on Saturday evening.

The MLA, who was scheduled to attend a meeting of party workers at the village, was confronted by members of KMSC led-by Manjinder Singh Gohalwar.

The farmers wanted to talk to the MLA over drug menace, but he reportedly denied talking over the issue, it is learnt. This infuriated the farmers who then started shouting slogans against Sohal and the state government.

A video of the incident also surfaced on social media showing the MLA being escorted by a police team amid a group of protesting farmers.

“I went to the village as per my schedule to inspect development works. When I reached the village, I was welcomed by a large number of people. Even 60 families joined the AAP during my visit. After a while, some miscreants came and squatted in front of my car. The police asked me to take another vehicle. Only a few miscreants were holding the protest. They might have done this at the instance of opposition leaders,” the MLA said.