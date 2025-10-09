Tarn Taran: Police nab cross-border smugglers with 16 kg heroin

Police on Wednesday arrested two suspected traffickers and seized 16 kg of heroin believed to have been smuggled across the Indo-Pak border. Representational Image (HT File)

Police said the accused, Manpreet Singh alias Mannu and Harpreet Singh alias Happy, both from Amritsar, were operating as part of a cross-border drug smuggling network in coordination with Pakistani handlers.

Acting on a tip-off generated through technical surveillance and human intelligence, a team led by inspector Prabhjit Singh, incharge of CIA staff Tarn Taran, launched an operation under the supervision of DSP (D) Sukhbir Singh.

As per the inputs, the accused were travelling to Tarn Taran in a Swift car to deliver a major consignment of heroin. The police set up a checkpoint and intercepted the vehicle, successfully apprehending both suspects. A total of 16 kg of heroin and the Swift car used in the operation were seized.

Preliminary investigation suggests the two accused had direct links with Pakistani smugglers and were routinely bringing in large consignments of heroin across the border, intended for supply in Tarn Taran and other parts of Punjab, the DSP said.

A case has been registered, and both accused have been presented in court. Police have obtained remand for further interrogation to identify the source of the narcotics and their intended recipients.