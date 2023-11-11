Tasked with targeted killings, 3 Bambiha gang members held in Mohali

In a joint operation, the state special operation cell (SSOC), Mohali, and counter intelligence (CI), Bathinda, arrested three members of the Davinder Bambiha gang who were assigned targeted killings in Punjab and Chandigarh. The accused, identified as Jagjeet Singh, Anmol Singh and Manpreet Singh, all residents of Moga, were working on the directions of gangster Lucky Patial, who, according to the police, is operating the gang from Armenia. (HT Photo)

Police recovered two illegal weapons, including a .32-bore pistol and a .30-bore pistol, apart from 10 live cartridges and a motorcycle from the possession of the trio.

According to the police, the arrest came on a tip-off that the gang were gearing up to execute targeted killings in Punjab. A lawyer in Chandigarh was also on their hit list. Patial had arranged illegal weapons and delivered them to his key operatives in Punjab for this.

“A joint team of CI and SSOC acted swiftly and arrested three key operatives associated with the gang,” said Harmandeep Singh Hans, AIG, SSOC, Mohali.

He added that Jagjeet was in direct contact with Patial and was leading the module tasked with the targeted killings, adding that Patial sent them money for arranging weapons and other logistics. “We will soon nab other members of the module,” AIG Hans said.

CI AIG Avneet Kaur Sidhu said the accused brought heavy consignments of arms and ammunition from Madhya Pradesh, and also supplied weapons to other gang members and associates in Punjab.

The trio, along with Patial and another unidentified gang member, has been booked under Sections 384 (extortion), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 120-B (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code, and relevant sections of the Arms Act.

Jagjeet was previously arrested in two cases, one of each NDPS Act and snatching, said police.

